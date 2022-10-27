Chris Pratt is back

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero franchise just keeps getting bigger and currently, the MCU is in its Phase 4 with its last streaming show being the web series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and its next theatrical release this November being Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Before starting with Phase 5 next year with Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the Marvel makers have a special surprise for their fans in the form of The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special, whose trailer was released on October 25.
The trailer follows the Guardians after the events in Thor: Love And Thunder, where they have dropped Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to figure out his purpose. But Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is still not over the loss of Gamora and her disappearance after Avengers: Endgame, and thus he is quite sad and lonely. To cheer him up, Mantis and Drax decide to take a trip to Earth where its Christmas time and they have a special gift in mind for Star Lord Kevin Bacon.
