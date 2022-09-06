Chris Rock calls Will Smith's online apology 'hostage video'

Comedian Chris Rock has tagged Hollywood star Will Smith’s online apology for slapping him at the Oscars as ‘hostage video’.

The 57-year-old comic made the statement during another of his stand-up sets alongside Dave Chappelle, as part of the pair’s new joint comedy tour.

The comic used the set to refer to Will as ‘Suge Smith’, in reference to the thuggish and imprisoned Death Row Records executive Suge Knight.

Rock told fans, who attended his and Dave’s performance at Liverpool’s M and S Arena, Will had managed to do an impersonation of a ‘perfect man for 30 years’ before showing he is ‘just as ugly as the rest of us’.

This is the first time the comic had extensively shared his feelings about being slapped by Will at this year’s Oscars. — IANS