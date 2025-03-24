CIFF: Rasika Dugal, a proud Punjabi herself, wants to work with Diljit Dosanjh in the coming times

It’s a name synonymous with versatility and depth—Rasika Dugal is known for effortlessly essaying diverse characters across films, web series and theatre. From her fierce portrayal of an IPS officer in Delhi Crime to the enigmatic Beena in Mirzapur, Rasika continues to push the boundaries of her craft. On the concluding day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh, she comes across as an artiste who embraces the challenges and rewards of her profession with refreshing authenticity.

For Rasika, the uniqueness of her roles stems from the script itself. “The writing is different, so the characters are different. Whether it’s the idealistic IPS officer Neeti Singh from Delhi Crime or the mysterious Beena from Mirzapur, each character offers an opportunity to explore different facets of humanity,” she says.

Rasika relates to Neeti on a personal level, describing her as someone who mirrors her own college-day idealism. “There’s a righteousness and belief that her work can change the world. I resonated with that part of her.” On the other hand, Beena was a stark departure from Rasika’s own personality. “Beena owns every space she walks into with a sensual quality, something I’ve always admired but never allowed myself to embody.”

When reflecting on her approach to acting, Rasika attributes much of her skill to intuition. “The most important part of acting is to know when to let go and trust your instinct,” she said. Rehearsing is not her thing, but, “I like to spend a lot of time familiarising myself with the character’s world, immersing in it before the performance.”

Trained at the Film and Television Institute of India, Rasika says, “Everything I know about acting is because of FTII.” At the same time, she credits theatre for helping her find her footing in Mumbai. “Theatre gave me a sense of community when I didn’t have work. It allowed me to keep practicing my craft and connect with like-minded actors.”

Going down memory lane, Rasika recounts her time working with the late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Qissa. “He was so spontaneous and in the moment that sometimes it felt like the scene was taking on a life of its own. I learnt how to be a good co-actor from Irrfan. It was such a big thing to be working with him. His simplicity and honesty deeply resonated with me.”

On the OTT industry, Rasika offers an insider’s perspective. Having just wrapped up the third season of Delhi Crime, she acknowledges how fortunate she has been with projects that gained traction and earned subsequent seasons. However, the broader industry narrative is not as stable. “The initial golden period, where we thought any story would find a place, has burst,” she remarks.

Rasika points out that the OTT space is undergoing a transformation, driven by algorithms. Platforms, she explains, are becoming more cautious about the projects they commission, with many getting shelved midway due to changing viewer trends. “You hear of a project being developed because the algorithm says that is what audiences want, but three months later the trends change and suddenly it’s abandoned,” she says. However, she sees the change as an opportunity. “Every shift pushes us to adapt and explore new storytelling forms. Short-form content, for instance, could be an exciting avenue.”

When asked about her future goals, Rasika, a proud Punjabi, wants to work with Diljit Dosanjh. She also wants to explore comedy, “I’d love to take on a comedic role. And if I could choose, my co-star would be Cate Blanchett or Kate Winslet,” she beams.

Director’s actor: Ammy Virk

“As far as my part is concerned, I always know the reason why a particular movie of mine had flopped. However, I could never fathom the reason why Harjeeta flopped. It was quite a surprise for me,” says Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, as he shares excerpts from his journey on the concluding day of CIFF. Amy was funny, witty and reflective as he interacts with director Jagdeep Sidhu, with whom he has worked in 11 movies. Ammy, who started his career with the film Angrez, says he was not even aware that his character had a negative shade till he saw the final product. “I am a director’s actor. I am what I am because my directors shaped me, moulded me. I feel really blessed to have worked with some of the most talented ones,” he shares.

Creative zone: Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta is not just an actor, but a creative powerhouse actively shaping her career and the industry around her. Committed to breaking stereotypes, she says, “I don't call myself a feminist and I probably won't even know what it means if you ask me. But I know very well that if I see a problem, instead of only raising a question, I will find a solution.” For Sargun, the focus is on seizing opportunities and crafting meaningful work. Discussing her roles, she says, “There’s nothing that I’ve done that you can stereotype me.” Yet, she acknowledges the difficulty in choosing projects: “if there are 100 scripts, 70 won't come to me because they know I would say no. Out of the 30 scripts left, I have to pick the best.”

High flying: Veer Paharia

Veer Paharia’s debut as a war hero in Skyfall was nothing short of dream come true. Stepping into the shoes of a legendary figure brought immense pressure, but for Veer, it was a journey of growth, preparation and discovery. “I went back to the primal thought of why I’m doing this—acting,” he shares. To embody the character, Veer spent time at Air Force bases across India, living with officers and learning to fly. “I experienced G-force in a fighter jet and trained in calisthenics to fit into the cockpit. It wasn’t just about physicality; it was about understanding the mindset of someone who puts their country first.” Meeting the family of the real-life hero was a poignant moment. “His wife, now 90, fought 23 years for his recognition. That deeply moved me,” he says.

Bollywood actor Boman Irani held a screenwriting masterclass on the concluding day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh