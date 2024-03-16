 Cinema, city & celebrities: Cinephiles are in for a treat as the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, City Beautiful’s very own movie extravaganza, takes off on March 27 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Cinema, city & celebrities: Cinephiles are in for a treat as the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, City Beautiful’s very own movie extravaganza, takes off on March 27

Cinema, city & celebrities: Cinephiles are in for a treat as the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, City Beautiful’s very own movie extravaganza, takes off on March 27

Cinema, city & celebrities: Cinephiles are in for a treat as the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, City Beautiful’s very own movie extravaganza, takes off on March 27

Tora’s Husband



Nonika Singh

It’s quite a think-tank. The creative team, all set to unveil the first edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, which boasts of names like artistic director Bina Paul, an award-winning film editor, shares why Le Corbusier’s City Beautiful deserves a festival of its own and what all it will entail.

The Zone of Interest

With decades of experience behind her, the former Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation, Nina Lath Gupta, whose brainchild the festival is, says, “Look at the demography of Chandigarh; it has academia, artists and an educated populace that appreciates finer things of life. Since cinema is a culmination of many arts, this hub of North was the ideal place.”

Adh Chanani Raat

VS Kundu, former Director General Films Division of India, and Director of CIFF, believes there was a huge vacuum not only in the city, but the entire north region. He adds, “With a vibrant Punjabi film industry apart from a rocking music scene and Haryana’s cinema picking up, there was an urgent need to be the bridge between producers and talent from the region.”

 I am Sirat

Unique flavour

In fact, what makes the festival different is the thrust on the market and with former Head of Cannes Film Market, Jerome Paillard, on the advisory board, one can expect a host of innovative ideas. Paul agrees that every festival must have a unique flavour and what distinguishes CIFF is the producers’ forum. Actually, the festival has three major verticals, namely movies, workshops and market. For workshops, big names like Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta et al are likely to enlighten cinephiles on the craft of cinema.

MonsterMonster

Of course, ultimately cinema is what makes the festival. Paul, who has been associated with International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) for over two decades, has given the first outing of CIFF much thought. The audiences’ tastes, representation, particularly from the region, and movies that viewers normally don’t get to see, are some of the factors that Paul has weighed in while designing the festival, which she finds as challenging as editing a film.

Kiss

Screen magic

If the opening film is the Cannes-winner French movie The Taste of Things, starring Juliette Binoche, the closing one is South Korea’s highest grossing horror film Exhuma (Pamyo), which premiered at 2024 Berlinale. The 2024 Oscar contender Holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, Palme d’Or Winner and Academy Nominee Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, 2023 Academy Award-winner, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Seven Winters in Tehran; Singapore’s Oscar entry, Breaking Ice, Deepa Mehta’s TIFF film, I am Sirat, and the Roshan Mathew-starrer Paradise, stand out in the fine line-up. The number of films may not be staggering, but not any less significant.

The Whale

Indian features and documentaries include Toronto International Film Festival winner Marathi film Sthal, Venice Film Festival movie Stolen, Rima Das’ Assamese film Tora’s Husband, and, not to miss, Harjit Singh’s documentary on the late Punjabi painter and writer Imroz. Auteur filmmaker Gurvinder Singh’s much-acclaimed Punjabi feature Adh Chanani Raat will also be screened during the festival. He has designed the CIFF poster too, keeping the spirit of Chandigarh and legacy of Le Corbusier in mind.

Stolen

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban, Sreemoyee Singh’s documentary, And, Towards Happy Alleys, an ode to Iranian cinema and poetry featuring Jafar Panahi, Varun Grover’s short film Kiss and the Riz Ahmed-starrer short Dammi, are some of the other highlights.

Exhuma

Old is gold

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Grover, Rasika Duggal, Rashmeet Kaur and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will add lustre to the proceedings. Of course, as Bina who has built audiences for IFFK assiduously over the years, observes, “Ultimately, it’s the audiences that make the festival.”

Sthal

Movie buffs, keep your date with the festival that brings in its fold an experiential exhibition on Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand (at Underpass, Sector 17) to mark their birth centenary year. ‘Old is gold’ will also reflect in screenings of classics such as Satyajit’s Ray’s 1958 musical Jalsaghar and Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool. The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020), a recut of the original Godfather 3 by Francis Ford Coppola, will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic film. To be held in Chandigarh from March 27 to 31, venues for the festival are Cinepolis Jagat and the Government Museum, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Fault finders can rest easy, the festival promises to get bigger and better with each edition. Of course, first time is the charm and the organisers insist the festival has all that it takes to create a buzz.

(One can register at ciff.in)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

3
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

4
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

7
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

8
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

9
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

10
Trending

Orry finally sheds light on his primary source of 'Rs 15 to 30 lakh' income

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

PGI plans electronic prescription, e-pharmacy to ease patient load

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women