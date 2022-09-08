CINTAA conducts acting masterclass with Lilliput

CINTAA, in affiliation with actor-writer Lilliput, recently conducted a masterclass for its members as well as non-members in Mumbai.
Lilliput advised the participants on improving their repertoire. During the masterclass, Lilliput talked about his love for acting that started in his school years in Gaya, how he let that passion guide him in his journey, the inspiration he had throughout his career and the things he saw change in the industry. He then talked about issues the aspiring actors would face in their career as well.
Lilliput talked about how his short stature made him stronger as he had to laugh off the discrimination that he faced. This masterclass was conducted in the presence of members Tinaa Ghaai and Abhay Bhargava.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...