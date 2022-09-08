CINTAA conducts acting masterclass with Lilliput

CINTAA, in affiliation with actor-writer Lilliput, recently conducted a masterclass for its members as well as non-members in Mumbai.

Lilliput advised the participants on improving their repertoire. During the masterclass, Lilliput talked about his love for acting that started in his school years in Gaya, how he let that passion guide him in his journey, the inspiration he had throughout his career and the things he saw change in the industry. He then talked about issues the aspiring actors would face in their career as well.

Lilliput talked about how his short stature made him stronger as he had to laugh off the discrimination that he faced. This masterclass was conducted in the presence of members Tinaa Ghaai and Abhay Bhargava.