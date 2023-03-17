The 52nd All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan takes off in Chandigarh today

Tribune News Service

The 52nd All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan will be held from March 17 to 19 at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. Among those who will perform during the festival include eminent classical vocalist Prasad Khaparde, Odishi dance exponent Vidushi Geeta Mahalik and sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan.

Rukmini Vijayakumar

Day 1 of the Festival (Friday) will witness a vocal recital by Prasad Khaparde. He will be accompanied by Dharam Nath Mishra (harmonium) and Mithilesh Jha (tabla). Vidushi Geeta Mahalik & troupe will perform Odishi dance. On Day 2 (Saturday), there will be a sitar recital by Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, who will be accompanied by Azam Khan on the tabla. There would also be a Bharatnatyam solo perfromance by Vidushi Rukmini Vijaykumar.

Anuradha pal

The final day will witness santoor, flute and tabla maestros Pt. Satish Vyas, Pt. Chetan Joshi and Pandita Anuradha Pal, respectively; followed by kathak dance performance by Kumar Sharma & troupe. The Kendra will also felicitating sitar maestro Surinder Kumar Dutta.