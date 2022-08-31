Classical vocalist Jagir Singh believes the popularity of Sufi folk music is rising

SD Sharma

Singer Jagir Singh, born and raised in the pastoral culture of village Hussainpur (Rahon), Punjab, is taking rapid strides as a classical artiste. Jagir has sung a song for the movie The Blood Street (2014), besides composing music for Plays: Three Penny Opera. Jagir’s song Tera naam bhagwan nirala japnam for Bobby Deol in the web series Ashram.

“I owe it all to Pandit Arvind Sharma and my respected teachers, including Neelam Paul, Pankaj Mala Sharma, Saroj Ghosh and Neera Grover, from the music department of Panjab University and earlier Professor Shamshad Ali at Mukundpur College,” he says.

He believes the popularity of Sufi folk music is rising, “So, it is imperative for a singer to be properly educated and trained to take up all types of challenges. I am grooming young talent in my academy and recording studio at my village, besides regular performances.”

