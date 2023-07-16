Classical vocalist Vidushi Sumitra Guha wants to spread the message of women's awakening through her musical Veer-Meera

Yathesht Pratiraj

Veer-Meera: A Musical on Empowering Women is inspired by the 16th-century mystic poet and devotee of Krishna, Meera Bai. The aim of the musical is to spread the message of women’s awakening and liberation by showcasing the ideology of brave Meera Bai.

Shinjini Kulkarni

Conceptualised and composed by Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Indian classical vocalist Vidushi Sumitra Guha, and her senior disciple, Samia Mehbub Ahmad, the show is a production that brings together an amalgamation of songs celebrating Meera Bai and her bhajans. The songs are sung by Vidushi Sumitra Guha and enacted through a dance recital by Kathak exponent (Birju Maharaj’s granddaughter) Shinjini Kulkarni.

Samia Mehbub Ahmad

The show was presented in Chandigarh and will be performed again in Delhi on July 26. Talking about the same, Vidushi says, “The performance is a soulful and inspiring blend of music, bhakti and inspirational songs, dance, and celebration of women achievers. The set has songs talking about Meera Bai and how she stood against caste, creed, and gender inequality. Our goal is to put together a spectacle that celebrates women’s empowerment by celebrating a true visionary, Meera Bai.”

Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni says, “This event is designed in a way that people will not only enjoy the classical music and dance but also the set, costume, and lights. Meera Bai was decades ahead of her time and provides lessons for all of us.”

She adds, “The freedom to be able to choose the path you want to walk on in this life without the scorn of society is what women’s empowerment is. Sitting in urban cities like Delhi or Chandigarh, where things are very different from rural areas, we do not realise that there are major parts of our country where women do not have a choice to make basic life decisions. I believe that we need to strike a balance between putting forth our point and being angry at the world for all the wrongdoings against women.”