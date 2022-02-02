Aakanksha Singh: Close to reality

Aakanksha Singh is all set to add another feather to her cap, as she is going to be a part of a political thriller series titled Rangbaaz. According to a source close to the development, the actress is currently shooting in Lucknow and the role is something very different from anything that Aakanksha has ever done on screen before. “The story and her character are inspired from Hena Shahab, the wife of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to nail her part,” the source informs.

The source adds, “The part promises to show the actress in a new light and Aakanksha is doing extensive research at her end by reading everything there is about Hena. She is also watching her interviews and videos available on her. Aakanksha still has a few days of shoot left in Lucknow, but she is really thrilled about this role.”