College Romance returns with Season 3

Starting as freshers to moving to different countries, the characters of College Romance have grown and matured with every season. In Season 3, the favourite college gang returns with the same fervour and innocence, but with more maturity. The new season was launched on SonyLIV on September 16. This time, the story explores the several stages of these teenagers through a roller-coaster ride of love, joy, differences, drama and comedy, as old and new characters cross paths.

Director Parijat Joshi shares, “We have tried to keep the show organic and with a relatable storyline. This season we have highlighted several topics that need to be discussed amongst friends or for self-awareness. Being a youth-led show, we equally focused on fun while breaking stereotypes through the story.”

Adds actor Gagan Arora, “Returning to the College Romance set was surreal after a wait of two long years. The writers have evolved characters very well with each passing season and I am glad for the way Bagga’s character has matured in season three.”