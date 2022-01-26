Saffron, white, green or navy blue, rock these colours in your attire this Republic Day

Mona

The 73rd Republic Day makes for the perfect occasion to wear love for the nation on one’s sleeve. It’s a given that any Indian festival is incomplete without some special attire, so why leave the day that the country got its Constitution behind? Here is to celebrating the colours of the National Flag and how best to incorporate it one’s style statement!

“It is that time of the year again when we celebrate the spirit of the Republic in India. The celebrations are incomplete without the right clothes and accessories to go with them,” says Deepshikha Gupta, Senior Vice President-Design, Melorra. If you are looking for a tip on how to dress up, she says, “Go for an Indo-western fusion like a white kurta with jeans and with fine, trendy and lightweight gold jewellery—after all, India has always lovingly been called the golden bird!”

If too late to get an attire, make-do with accessories, “Match your dress with a scarf in any of the colours from the flag and a bracelet in lightweight gold or stack up some bangles,” she adds. Pairing a white t-shirt (sweat shirt) with denims could be your classic move. “Accessorise this look with jewellery that has coloured gemstones in green, orange and blue, such as danglers, rings, bracelets or earrings,” says Gupta.

Go desi

If Indian-wear is your preference, designers suggest dresses in saffron, white and green, and let’s not forget the navy blue in the Ashok Chakra! “Donning the shades of our tricolour has never been more in vogue,” says Sarika Kakrania from Pink City by Sarika. “A green ensemble could be the perfect choice or strike a patriotic vibe with vibrant saffron,” she adds. “Keeping it simple is the trick. Colours like saffron, green, blue and white are obvious choices. Pick up a perfect dress to impress for the occasion,” says Saloni Panwar from Gulabo Jaipur.

“The garment that most resonates with me this Republic Day is the Sidra Saree, which is deep blue, resembling the limitless sky or the depths of the ocean, with layers of ruffles. This outfit is ideal to celebrate empowerment, self-worth and understanding, which is what the India of today means to me,” says Sana Barreja.

Only, up North any ensemble would need a heavy jacket to save one from the biting cold!

