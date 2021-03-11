The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy organises art workshop & exhibition

Tribune News Service

To celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy (CLKA) has organised an art exhibition and workshop. The showcase features 75 works of 75 artists as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The exhibition is being held at the underpass connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden in Chandigarh.

The exhibition (on display till August 30, 11 am to 7 pm) showcases the works of outstation artists, including Hussain Masood from Srinagar, Nabibakhsh Mansoori from Ahmedabad, Abdul Gaffar from Nagpur, Anil Bodwal from Delhi, Anuradha Thakur from Pune, Archana Vishwakarma from, Kolkata and Adarsh Palandi from Madhya Pradesh.

Among the artists from tricity are Viney Vadhera, Sandeep Joshi, Neenu Vij, Harmanpreet Singh and Pallavi Garg.

Two special artists, both post-graduates from the Government College of Art, participated in the art workshop. For a multi-disciplinary approach, seven students from the Government College of Art and Chandigarh College of Architecture showcased an art installation.

“We are celebrating freedom in all its varied hues and the exhibition features different ideas, thoughts, sensibilities and creativity of the 75 artists. Each work tells a story and CLKA is honoured to organise this event,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairman, CLKA.