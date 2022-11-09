Dalip Tahil is back on the small screen

Dalip Tahil is a renowned personality in the entertainment industry. The veteran performer has appeared in a number of well-known shows and films. Best known for his grey characters, Dalip is ready to make a comeback on the small screen with Star Bharat’s upcoming new drama, which will go on air by the end of November this year.

Based on a true story, the show will be made by Swastik Production. It is for the first time that Dalip will be associating with Star Bharat and Swastik Production. The lead actors have not been chosen by the makers yet.