Comedy Adda returns with a bang

After the grand success of Comedy Adda Season 1, its Season 2 was released on October 2.

Comedy Adda will be hosted by Varun Sharma and will also include renowned celebrity guests. Prominent names like Virender Sehwag, Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate, Guru Randhawa, Sharwari Wagh, Divyendu, Manushi Chillar and others will be a part of Season 2.

The show will also have a special stand-up comedy segment called Original Style Stand Up Comedy with the who’s who of stand-up comedy like Devesh Dixit, Gaurav Kapoor, Ravi Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Gaurav Gupta, Nishant Tanwar and Abhijeet Ganguly.

