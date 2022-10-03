Comedy Adda returns with a bang

After the grand success of Comedy Adda Season 1, its Season 2 was released on October 2.
Comedy Adda will be hosted by Varun Sharma and will also include renowned celebrity guests. Prominent names like Virender Sehwag, Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate, Guru Randhawa, Sharwari Wagh, Divyendu, Manushi Chillar and others will be a part of Season 2.
The show will also have a special stand-up comedy segment called Original Style Stand Up Comedy with the who’s who of stand-up comedy like Devesh Dixit, Gaurav Kapoor, Ravi Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Gaurav Gupta, Nishant Tanwar and Abhijeet Ganguly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive