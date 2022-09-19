Coming back to Balaji is like coming back home, says Leena Jumani

Leena Jumani is all set to charm the audience once again as she essays a grey character in Sony TV’s show Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. Talking about her character, she says, “Firstly, I am truly grateful to Balaji Telefilms as they have always been my guiding light. I started my career with Balaji back in 2008, and after that I never had to look back, thus coming back here is like coming back home. And, I couldn’t let go of the chance of working with them once again on such an endearing drama like Appnapan, which beautifully sheds light on the complexities of relationships. Plus, I was really attracted to Sonali’s role as it has multiple layers to it; while she has a soft side to her, insecurities bring out her dark side.”

She continues, “On one hand, viewers will see that she loves her sister Pallavi but somewhere she is very jealous of the fact that she got married to Nikhil, who she always adored. Jealously will make her create a lot of problems, increasing the drama in the show. In between, I got many offers but I did not take them up as the characters were not very appealing. But when I got the offer for this role from Balaji, I was very thrilled to begin another chapter here, as the character is challenging.”