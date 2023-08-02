Commando to start streaming from August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures, and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series Commando is set to release on August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Prem, in and as Commando, the action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, among others.

Adah Sharma

Creator, Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “Commandos are the real heroes of our country, and it’s always been a great honour and pleasure to bring their heroism on to the screen.” Talking about the series and his character, Prem says, “In the journey of bringing to life to the character of Commando Virat, I had the extraordinary opportunity to work under the guidance of esteemed director Vipul sir for my debut project. It’s like a dream turned into reality for me. Since I was just 11 years old, I harboured the passion to become an actor, and Commando has been a monumental milestone in every sense.”

Actress Adah Sharma adds, “I’ve played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3. Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world, Bhavana Reddy will be there! Even if it’s for a few seconds! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT Commando and the film. Vipul sir is really cool to work with. Also, Prem and Vaibhav are awesome guys.”