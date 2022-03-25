Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury to star in short film Arranged

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of their upcoming short film, Arranged. Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales, the film has been directed by Ritesh Menon and features known actors, Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury, in the lead roles. The film will premiere for free exclusively on miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app on March 25.

Arranged is a relatable story of Richa (Tridha Choudhury) and Tarun (Rithvik Dhanjani), who meet in the presence of their parents to figure out if they are compatible for an arranged marriage. During conversations, they both discover new things about each other that feel far from normal.

Will the two connect or will this new information shock them? The short film throws light on the lives of young prospective couples, who are finding their way amidst odds and uncertainties.