In Dakuaan Da Munda 2, Dev Kharoud plays Manga Singh Antal, who has written about his fight with drug addiction in a book titled Shararti Tatt

Sheetal

Punjabi film Dakuaan Da Munda was a take on the drug abuse scenario in Punjab. Coming Friday, the sequel, Dakuaan Da Munda 2, will hit the theatres.

The sequel is based on the life of famous writer and teacher Manga Singh Antal, who has also written a book, Shararti Tatt, about his fight with drug addiction.

The film stars Dev Kharoud and Japji Khaira in the lead roles, along with talented actors like Nishawn Bhullar, Raj singh Jhinger, Lucky Dhaliwal, Preet Baath, Balwinder Bullet and Karanvir Khullar.

Directed by Mandeep Benipal, the trailer has already made an impression with catchy dialogues. Ask the lead pair to pick their favourites and Dev instantly recalls Japji’s words, ‘Tu nasheri si, tu nasheri hain, tu nasheri rahenga.’

While Japji says ‘Tod enne vi ni vajje ki tod na sakan’ her favourite dialogue of Dev from the film.

Talking about the thought-process that has gone behind the trailer, Dev says, “We had gone over and over the scenes and discussed it at length. The director and I had a divided opinion on one scene. I wanted it to end on a different note, showing the wife’s struggle in dealing with a drug addict husband but I am glad that we picked the right scene as the last scene for the trailer.”

On the other hand Japji Khaira, after Ardaas 2, is once again portraying the role of a wife and a mother. She says, “It was more challenging this time around as I had to shed 12kg of weight to play a college girl who is also a volleyball player. And, later she gets married to her lover, but only to find herself bogged down with the responsibilities of a child and a drug-addict husband.” She says the movie is thought-provoking and to prepare for her role she spent time with Manga Singh’s wife and tried to know her side of the story.

While Dev is excited about this project, he also clarifies, “Not once in the film we tried to portray the character as a hero. My character is a drug addict and indulges in college fights. He refuses to mend his ways even after having a family. You will get to see how a drug-addict often lies to loved ones, breaks trust and crosses limit. These are not the qualities of a hero. The intention is to entertain as well as deliver a social message.”