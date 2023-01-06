Rupali Ganguly drops pictures from actor-friend Rushad Rana's wedding

Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar tied the knot on January 4 in Mumbai. Rushad’s Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly shared pictures of them as a married couple and wrote, “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii” with heart emojis. While Ketaki wore a yellow kashta saree paired with a green shawl, Rushad donned an off-white kurta-pyjama. The two had met on the sets of Anupamaa and fell in love.

Apart from Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and others attended their wedding ceremony.

Rupali had earlier shared some pictures from Rushad and Ketaki’s sangeet ceremony. Sharing the adorable picture she wrote, “I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana, wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

In one of the pictures, Rupali was seen hugging Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar.