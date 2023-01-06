Rupali Ganguly drops pictures from actor-friend Rushad Rana's wedding

Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar tied the knot on January 4 in Mumbai. Rushad’s Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly shared pictures of them as a married couple and wrote, “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii” with heart emojis. While Ketaki wore a yellow kashta saree paired with a green shawl, Rushad donned an off-white kurta-pyjama. The two had met on the sets of Anupamaa and fell in love.
Apart from Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and others attended their wedding ceremony.
Rupali had earlier shared some pictures from Rushad and Ketaki’s sangeet ceremony. Sharing the adorable picture she wrote, “I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana, wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”
In one of the pictures, Rupali was seen hugging Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...