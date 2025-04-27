Consistency is the key, believes actor Aadesh Chaudhary

Aadesh Chaudhary, who is currently seen in The Health Files, a compelling YouTube series that dives into health-related narratives, opened up about his experience as a television actor and what sets this profession apart in a fast-evolving entertainment landscape.

“The biggest USP of a TV actor is their ability to consistently deliver strong performances in a serialised format. We build a loyal audience over time and create characters that truly resonate with viewers. That consistency and connection—that’s our real strength,” he says.

Having spent countless hours on set throughout his career, Aadesh reflects on how he’s learned to turn workspaces into places of comfort and creativity. “I’ve made a conscious effort to make the set feel like my second home,” he says. “My makeup room is my sanctuary—it’s where I relax, prepare and switch into the character. I bring in little personal touches like photos and mementos, so the space truly feels like mine.”

Commenting on the current entertainment scenario, Aadesh sees television as a stable and steady option amidst the booming OTT wave. “With the rise of digital platforms, the industry is definitely changing. But TV still offers a sense of predictability and an established viewer base. It’s a relatively safe space, but actors must remain flexible and ready to explore new opportunities across mediums,” he says.