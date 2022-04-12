Isha Koppikar will play cop for web series Dhahanam

Having played a diverse set of characters, Isha Koppikar is mainly known for daring cop roles, which is also why she is fondly known as Copikar.

We have seen her donning the cop avatar in Kya Kool Hain Hum and Shabri among many other films, and now, she is all set to play an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s web series Dhahanam. It will release on April 14 on MX Player.

Commenting on her daring and dynamic avatar, Isha said, “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease. I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that I am grateful to them and also to be able to portray them on screen.”