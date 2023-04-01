Tough to dress up for Baalveer, says Anupama Kuwar

Baalveer Season 3 is rolling and fans of the show have already started enjoying its fresh story. Actress Anupama Kuwar, who plays the role of warrior Tetra from Himbaash Lok, loves to play her character. She says, “It takes almost one-and-a-half hours in the morning to get ready with make-up, hair and costume. I am playing a warrior in the show, so my costume is designed in such a way that once you wear it, normal movements become very difficult. I also have a neckpiece that even restricts normal neck movement. And I have to do all the fight scenes with all this on me, as the character requires it.”

Anupama adds, “If you have seen Baalveer, I have kind of knotted hair. I even have to wear a headband, which adds the ‘X’ factor to my look. On top of this, I have a migraine issue, so sometimes it causes headaches too. However, whatever the discomfort, I am really enjoying this and feel blessed.”