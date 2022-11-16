The Twelve, starring Pallavi Sharda, to stream on Lionsgate Play

The upcoming courtroom drama, The Twelve, starring Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Sam Neill and popular Indian-Australian actress Pallavi Sharda, is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from November 18.

Pallavi said, “I heard about the project a year ago and I was very attracted to the idea that a South Asian woman had been written into a prominent part. For me, as an actress whose career spans four continents, obviously the Australian film industry is very dear. I’m an Australia-born woman and I knew these characters hadn’t been written, particularly in the early stages of my career.

Adding further, the actress said, “The fact that a writing team had turned their mind to the Indian diaspora in Australia was extremely attractive thought. And for me, my work is so linked to my desire to represent the community I come from.” Based on the 2019 Belgian series De Twaalf, created by Sanne Nuyens and Bert Van Dael, the series explores how 12 people navigate through a complex and flawed justice system while they deal with their own lives full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma and prejudice.