Star Plus to launch a new reality show – Smart Jodi

Known for its popular fiction shows with different style of story-telling, Star Plus is set for a new reality show, Smart Jodi.

This refreshing new show will showcase celebrity couples from different fields — acting, dancing, cricket, music and choreography, on one common stage.

Produced by Frames Production, this fun reality show will have 12 to 15 couples in the show. Two of the couples’ names have already been finalised—Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actor Neil Bhatt and wife actress Aishwarya Sharma, and Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya Ilina.

Sharing the exclusive information, a source close to the show said, “There will be a host and a co-host. They have approached many names. One is Ayushmaan Khurrana and the others are Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. They are in the process of locking one name. They are currently working on money, dates and other details. Besides the host, many couples have been approached to participate on the show as contestants.”