Star Plus to launch a new reality show – Smart Jodi

Known for its popular fiction shows with different style of story-telling, Star Plus is set for a new reality show, Smart Jodi.
This refreshing new show will showcase celebrity couples from different fields — acting, dancing, cricket, music and choreography, on one common stage.
Produced by Frames Production, this fun reality show will have 12 to 15 couples in the show. Two of the couples’ names have already been finalised—Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actor Neil Bhatt and wife actress Aishwarya Sharma, and Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya Ilina.
Sharing the exclusive information, a source close to the show said, “There will be a host and a co-host. They have approached many names. One is Ayushmaan Khurrana and the others are Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. They are in the process of locking one name. They are currently working on money, dates and other details. Besides the host, many couples have been approached to participate on the show as contestants.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon