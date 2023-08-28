Couple goals: Vatsal Sheth’s heartwarming birthday wish for wife Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth shared the most adorable birthday wish for his wife Ishita Dutta. It marks Ishita Dutta’s first birthday since becoming a mother. In this charming display of affection, Vatsal not only celebrated his wife’s birthday but also acknowledged the incredible transformation and growth they have experienced as a couple, now transitioned into the roles of parents.

Sharing beautiful photos on Instagram he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Six amazing years of marriage and now, the start of a new chapter as parents. Your unwavering love and incredible strength continue to inspire me every day.”

The couple embraced parenthood on July 19 and named their son Vaayu. Since then, the couple has been consistently sharing glimpses of their new journey as parents, keeping fans and followers updated with their new journey as parents.