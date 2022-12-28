Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying a creative high

In 2022, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera. Talking about her notable year, Bhumi says, “It feels amazing to have started and also ended the year on a creative high. I was fortunate to begin the year with Badhaai Do that gave me so much love and appreciation. It’s a really special film and I’m glad we tried to make a very important point about inclusivity through the film’s sensitive messaging. I have received so many awards for this film through the year, which I dedicate to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Badhaai Do would sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also aimed at making a change.”
Bhumi’s performance in Govinda Naam Mera as Gauri Waghmare, a feisty, witty, independent woman who challenges the status quo of gender through her life choices, has received unanimous positivity.
—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother