Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying a creative high

In 2022, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera. Talking about her notable year, Bhumi says, “It feels amazing to have started and also ended the year on a creative high. I was fortunate to begin the year with Badhaai Do that gave me so much love and appreciation. It’s a really special film and I’m glad we tried to make a very important point about inclusivity through the film’s sensitive messaging. I have received so many awards for this film through the year, which I dedicate to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Badhaai Do would sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also aimed at making a change.”

Bhumi’s performance in Govinda Naam Mera as Gauri Waghmare, a feisty, witty, independent woman who challenges the status quo of gender through her life choices, has received unanimous positivity.

—TMS