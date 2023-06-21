Creator-director Sandeep Modi collaborates with Dharma Productions for his next

Sandeep Modi has garnered praise within the Indian entertainment industry because of his two hits, Aarya and The Night Manager.
It was recently reported that Sandeep had signed a two-film deal with Dharma. He shared a little more about the collaboration.
“Karan Johar is one of the finest producers of our era. The freedom and excitement I have felt working with him are a joy for any filmmaker. The producers shall reveal more details about the film at the appropriate time, but all I can say is that it’s an ambitious story, and I am extremely excited about it.”
