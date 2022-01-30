The OTT platform Ullu recently dropped the trailer of its upcoming thriller Ferrous, starring Vijay Raaz and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles. The story is set in the suburbs of Mumbai where a new crime is emerging—disposing dead bodies. A hitman, who disguises as a cab driver gets embroiled in an unassigned task of murders, which leads to an even gruesome act of shredding the bodies in a wood-chipping machine. The nexus of politicians, policeman and the hitman make matters worse. And caught in the middle of all this is a young couple on the run.

Says Vijay Raaz, “My character is of a hitman, a ruthless assassin who murders for money. He disguises as a cab driver during the day and kills at night. He is brutal, callous and never returns without completing his job. His specialty is that he cleans the site without leaving any clue. The character has a certain tone to his brutality. The story with its shocking twists and turns will definitely keep you intrigued.”

The series is set to premiere on February 8, 2022.