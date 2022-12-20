Cruise control

Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise loves adventure. The Hollywood star jumped from an airplane in South Africa to thank fans for the phenomenal response to Top Gun: Maverick. The film was released in May 2022 and has done business of approximately 1.5 billion dollars since its release. The actor was in South Africa to film his next Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.
Christopher McQuarrie can also be spotted in the video, who is back as the director for Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, which will release on June 23, 2024. He is also one of the writers of Top Gun: Maverick. — TMS
