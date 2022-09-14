After being showered with immense love and appreciation in its maiden season, Amazon miniTV has announced the second season of Crushed. The series filled the hearts of audiences with love as the cute and relatable characters — Aadhya Mathur (Aadhya Anand), Jasmine (Urvi Singh), and Prateek (Naman Jain) — navigate their way through different phases of teenage romance.
The storyline for Crushed - Season 2, matures alongside its much-loved characters, as they shape their future and evolve as individuals; immersing themselves in an upcoming inter-school festival and preparing for their 10th board exams. As fate presents new challenges in the lives of Aadhya, Prateek, Jasmine, Zoya, and Sahil, challenging their friendship, love life, and everyone connected to them, Season 2 promises high entertainment and drama all along. The new season will soon stream on the OTT platform.
