Cyrus Sahukar and Kitu Gidwani tell us what to expect from Potluck 2

Mona

The Shastri family is back with Potluck 2, a slice-of-life drama that established a quirky family in the audience’ hearts with its first outing. While the eccentric family members continue their effort to get along, in Season 2, the characters get their own arc.

Cyrus Sahukar is happy to be back as Vikrant Shastri and still overwhelmed with the love that Potluck got during its maiden outing.

“Season 1 closed with Vikrant patching up with his father. In this season, his life takes another leap. He is on a mission to be the super dad, trying to right the wrongs that were done to him in his childhood,” says Cyrus.

A year’s gap and the very hectic schedule due to his wedding, shooting for Potluck 2 was a challenge for the actor. “Wedding is an event that requires a lot of preparation. Five days post it, I was back on the sets, and was in a daze,” he opens up. Add to it that he is shooting with two children, it’s been quite a journey.

What made Cyrus pick up a slice-of-life drama, when thrillers and crime sagas rule the OTT? “Thrillers really became popular through the lockdown. I love thrillers too. But Potluck is real and relatable. Slice of life drama as a genre is rather underexplored on OTT. Gullak caters to a certain segment and Potluck to urban nuclear households.”

Cyrus is happy at the response. “When Potluck released, my Insta timeline was full of people expressing their love for show. Generally such shows win their following in a while, look at Schitt’s Creek or Seinfeld. We were lucky that Potluck got such amazing response.”

Growing up in Delhi, Cyrus is the byproduct of two different cultures. His father, an Army officer, is a Parsi and mother, a writer, is a Punjabi. “I have been a weird mix, but I have held on to my Punjabi roots with my love for music and food.” The Mind the Malhotras actor also shares a close bond with the city. “In my initial theatre days, I did a play at Vivek High School, spending about two months in the city. I love Chandigarh’s architecture and its closeness to the hills.”

In fact, he was here just last week, doing a show on industries opting for solar power. More web shows in the offing, Cyrus lately enjoyed meeting wonderful folks through the NatGeo series, It Happens Only in India.

Playing Pramila

Kitu Gidwani is back as Pramila Shastri, a role far removed from the real her, except their love for cooking. An independent woman, Gidwani loves portraying Pramila with all her quirks. “Season 1 got immense love for the Shastri family with all their crazy pranks and shenanigans. Its second outing goes deeper into the characters making the storyline more interesting.” Her character explores its own arc. “While Pramila continues to cook and take her daughter and daughter-in-law to task and treat her husband with sarcasm, now that her children are all grown up, she is out to explore her interests. How she deals with her midlife crisis and charts a new path takes Pramila’s journey forward.”

Comedy is a tough genre to handle, believes Gidwani. “Comedy is a tough genre, subtle comedy even tougher. But I like a good challenge,” she says.

With 35 years in the entertainment industry, Svetlana in Swabhimaan, Gidwani ruled the TV industry once. “There have been actresses whose careers have been a flash in the pan. Even after 35 years, I am doing good roles.”

She looks fondly back at TV’s heydays. “TV those days was intelligent and very creative. The 20-year-span from 1980 to 2000 was just superb. TV offered variety of content right from light hearted comedies, historical shows, detective dramas to journalism and politics we covered across all the spectrum.” Gidwani has shown her talent, potential and versatility and doesn’t ask for more, “Ups and downs are part of everyone’s life, in every profession. Look at Marilyn Monroe. She died young. I am happy to be alive and kicking,” she laughs.

When not shooting, Gidwani is busy rescuing, feeding and taking care of animals. She is also looking at her return to TV after 20 years with a Sony TV show.

Potluck 2 streams on SonyLiv from February 24.

