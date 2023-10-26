Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi explores human emotion

A remarkable ensemble, featuring Maahi Bhadra, Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi, and Manav Gohil, will breathe life into the captivating characters of the Sony Entertainment Television show Dabangii — Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil.

Arya, portrayed by Maahi Bhadra, believes her father is a super cop and is away on a mission, which is why she has never met him, but she is unaware of her true lineage. She is, in fact, the daughter of the enigmatic and power-wielding Satya, played by Aamir Dalvi, which is a truth that her mother, Chhaya, played by Sai Deodhar, has hidden from Arya. Manav Gohil plays Senior Inspector Ankush Rajyavadhkar, who is Satya’s brother, and he is unknowingly the physical manifestation of what Arya imagines her father to be, and it will be interesting for viewers to witness how their lives intertwine.

Dabangii is a unique story of two contrasting ideologies, that of an amoral brother, Satya (Aamir Dalvi) and Ankush (Manav Gohil), with a steadfast moral approach to life, which collides with Arya taking center-stage.