Masaba Gupta shares glimpse of father Viv Richards’ 70th birthday celebration

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 11) and shared a glimpse of her father Vivian Richards’ 70th birthday celebration. She posted some pictures and wrote that she rang-in her dad’s birthday in Antigua, Caribbean. Viv Richards turned 70 in March, but Masaba shared the pictures after two months.
She captioned the post, “To celebrate dad’s 70th birthday in Antigua – a golf tournament (where he is happiest after the cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.” — TMS
