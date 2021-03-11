Daily soaps require ordinary-looking actors, says Arun Mandola

While his long tresses have been lucky for him in shows such as Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesh, actor Arun Mandola says he has plans to chop them now. The actor, who wants to focus on daily soaps, says, “Since the last 15-17 years, I have had long hair. Daily soaps requires short hair and an ordinary face. They need faces which look like the common man. So, I also want to experiment and plan to chop my hair.”

Meanwhile, the actor is also hoping to sign some good films in the future. He adds, “I want to also try my hand at films now. I joined the industry not to earn money, but to satisfy my creativity. Films are short-term projects and you can satisfy your creativity. I want to focus on that. In the last two-three years, I questioned myself on what was I here for and what was I doing. I realised that my focus got diverted. I want to do films and web series now.”