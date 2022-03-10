Daler Mehndi, Richa Sharma and Master Salim on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming some amazing guests this coming weekend. On Saturday (March 12), the sets of the show will come alive with singers Richa Sharma, Daler Mehndi and Master Salim on board. They will pay a special tribute to the legendary singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar.

Kapil Sharma’s team, including Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona and Krushna Abhishek, will entertain the guests with their quirky characters. Master Salim and Richa Sharma will be performing on songs like Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, Sajda and Tu Aaja Dil Jaaniya. The two would also be giving a tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song Naam Gum Jayega. Daler Mehndi will be talking about his special ‘herbal mutton’.