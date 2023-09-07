‘Dallas’ actress Gayle Hunnicutt dies at 80

Gayle Hunnicutt, best remembered for her roles in Marlowe and the series Dallas has passed away in London. She was 80. In the final three seasons Dallas, which ran from 1989 to 1991, Hunnicutt portrayed Vanessa Beaumont. Hunnicutt made her television debut in 1966 on the NBC sitcom Mister Roberts.
During the 1960s, she appearances in a number of television shows, including The Beverly Hillbillies, Hey Landlord, Love on a Rooftop, and Get Smart.
