Dalljiet Kaur responds to ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s claim that they are ‘best friends’

Shalin Bhanot, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, recently confessed his feelings for co-contestant Tina Datta. During their conversation, Shalin also opened up about his equation with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. When Tina asked him if his marriage was abusive, Shalin denied it and said Dalljiet and he are like ‘best friends’. Dalljiet took to Twitter and slammed her ex-husband. She made it clear that they are ‘not’ best friends. She also asked him to leave her out of his fictional stories. She tweeted, “No, I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.”