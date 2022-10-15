Dalljiet Kaur responds to ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s claim that they are ‘best friends’

Shalin Bhanot, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, recently confessed his feelings for co-contestant Tina Datta. During their conversation, Shalin also opened up about his equation with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. When Tina asked him if his marriage was abusive, Shalin denied it and said Dalljiet and he are like ‘best friends’. Dalljiet took to Twitter and slammed her ex-husband. She made it clear that they are ‘not’ best friends. She also asked him to leave her out of his fictional stories. She tweeted, “No, I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...