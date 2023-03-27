Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting their first child

The Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke. The 33-year-old star and Darke are due to become parents later this year.

The couple has been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the sets of Kill Your Darlings in 2013. Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg in the film, and Darke featured as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.

On career front, Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. On the other hand, Erin Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girls Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.