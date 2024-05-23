Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to new Harry Potter adaptation, but won’t have a cameo in it

ANI

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, famously known for his portrayal of the iconic wizard Harry Potter, has expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Harry Potter series being developed at Max. While attending the Drama League Awards, Radcliffe shared his excitement, but remained tight-lipped regarding any potential cameo.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” he said. However, when questioned about the possibility of making a cameo or guest appearance in the series, the actor remained hesitant. “I don’t think so, I think they very wisely want to have a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” he revealed.