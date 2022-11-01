Daniel Radcliffe trashes rumours that he’s the next Wolverine in ‘X-Men’ films

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has done a lot of hard work during his days as the hero in the Harry Potter film franchise. Even though rumours pointed to him succeeding Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise, the English actor has debunked all those claims.

“It’s purely a rumour; I say something and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth,” he recently said in an interview.

Being easily identifiable by a role is something Radcliffe knows can be difficult to shake off and that’s why he doesn’t ‘ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time’ In September this year, Jackman confirmed that he would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is expected to release on November 8, 2024. — IANS