Ranaksh Rana shares the ordeal he faced recently on social media

Ranaksh Rana has been in trouble recently after his identity was used on social media for a wrong reason. Rana says, “The thing about social media is that it’s all out in the open. A lot of times I come across fake profiles that use my name and picture, which I keep reporting. And then there are other times when people write to me to verify if I was the one who reached out to them for some random project. The latest was where a group of people used my name to lure people across cities for casting them in modelling and acting projects.”

The incident took place in the Agra circle as well as Chandigarh. Rana adds, “Aspiring models have been contacted with numbers that used my picture and made to believe that they will be given acting-modelling jobs. They even have got numbers with my name. Apparently, they charged a certain sum to provide opportunities. I got to know about this when an aspiring model from Agra wrote to me to verify this claim.”