Debina Bonnerjee shares video of baby

Television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, welcomed a baby girl on Friday. The baby was not due for some more time, but Debina had to deliver her prematurely. While the couple asked for some privacy about the newborn, Debina found some time to shoot an adorable video of the newborn at the hospital.
With the video, Debuna wrote, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world...” The second-time parents are waiting to get their little one back home. The couple already has a baby girl, Lianna Choudhary, through IVF.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...