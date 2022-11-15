Debina Bonnerjee shares video of baby

Television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, welcomed a baby girl on Friday. The baby was not due for some more time, but Debina had to deliver her prematurely. While the couple asked for some privacy about the newborn, Debina found some time to shoot an adorable video of the newborn at the hospital.

With the video, Debuna wrote, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world...” The second-time parents are waiting to get their little one back home. The couple already has a baby girl, Lianna Choudhary, through IVF.