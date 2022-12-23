Neelam Kothari finds Indian Idol contestant Bidipta a right fit for her jewellery brand

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol – Season 13 will be hosting the Bollywood Queens special episode and welcome evergreen actresses Neelam Kothari and Ayesha Jhulka. Both the actors will be seen having a gala time on the show and interact with the contestants. Talking about the contestants, perfectionist Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata will impress the guests by singing, Najar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara.
During the shoots, Neelam shared, “Bidipta, aap itni sundar ho, itni cute ho. I am aware that many directors have come on Indian Idol and have told you that you should become a heroine. I too feel the same but, there is a surprise I’ve got for you!”
Neelam then proceeded to open a box, handed it to Bidipta and said, “You’re aware that I used to act and then joined my family business. And now, I have my own jewellery brand named Neelam Jewels. Why don’t you model for my brand? You have to be the face of Neelam Jewels.”
Neelam gifted Bidipta a necklace from her brand.
