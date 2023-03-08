Decoding a mystery

How does a Boeing 777 disappear into thin air, quite literally, taking with it 239 people on board? On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, vanished without a trace, leaving no physical evidence as to what happened to the passengers and crew. Nearly a decade later, History TV18 launches History’s Greatest Mysteries: Malaysia Flight 370, which delves into the enigmatic disappearance of this passenger flight and offers a comprehensive look at an investigation, which remains one of the most confounding mysteries of modern times. The show is set to premiere today (March 8) on the date when the aircraft disappeared.