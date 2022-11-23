Star Plus announces new show Teri Meri Doriyaann

Sai, Virat, and Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame have announced an upcoming show on Star Plus titled Teri Meri Doriyaann, which will offer a glimpse into the lives of six characters entangled with one another, leaving viewers with the question — kiski dor bandhegi kisse (who will finally get involved with whom?)
Set in Punjab, there are stunning visuals throughout the teaser, right from a guy stylishly flaunting his bike to a female lead displaying her skills in pottery and more.
Neil Bhatt, who plays Virat, says, “I am also figuring out what exactly love is. I genuinely don’t know the answer.” Adds Aishwarya Sharma, who plays Pakhi, “Love for me has always been my safe space, happiness, family, and a sense of belonging.”
