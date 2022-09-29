Deepak Joshi stars in the music video of 'Pankhida'

Sung by Saaj Bhatt and Prakriti Kakar, Pankhida, an energetic and beautiful Navratri garba song, has been launched recently. The song’s video features Deepak Joshi and Prachi Vora. It has been shot inside a palace in Rajasthan and revolves around two teens smitten by each other while playing dandiya. The vibrant visuals of the song are packed with energetic dancers, among whom Deepak stands out with his charming expressions and smooth moves.
Says Deepak, “Working on Pankhida has been wonderful; music is one of the best mood elevators. It is one of those songs that can just get you in the mood for Navratri. I had a great time filming this song. This is the fact of life, in my opinion, as many people meet and are drawn towards each other as they play dandiya. The song is a cute love story.”
