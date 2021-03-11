Deepika and Ranveer perform Griha Pravesh puja at their new home

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly bought a lavish house in Alibaug. On Friday, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story to share photos from the puja ceremony that they performed together at their new house. The couple twinned in white. Ranveer shared the photos on his Instagram Stories and added a heart, nazar amulet and house emoji.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika have interesting projects in the pipeline. Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.
