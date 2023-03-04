Deepika Padukone joins Oscars 2023 as a presenter

Deepika Padukone has been setting milestones with her global journey. The actress, once again, is all set to represent India at The Academy Awards 2023, as she has been announced as one of the presenters. Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy, among others. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC channel on Monday (March 13) at 6.30 am India time.

This is not the first time that Deepika is representing the country on a global platform. She was chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury in 2022. She even unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, and Project K, which will be her first collaboration with South-Indian star Prabhas. —TMS

