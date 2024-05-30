Deepika Padukone tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, Shah Rukh Khan is second

IANS

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD, has topped the IMDb list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. Following her is the actor opposite whom she made her debut in Om Shanti Om, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. This list of all top Indian stars is determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika said, “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. This recognition is truly humbling.” The third spot on the list is occupied by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alia Bhatt is on the fourth spot followed by the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, too find a place in the top 10. While Aamir is at number six, Salman holds the eighth spot, separated by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at number seven.

The list also includes Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor, Nayanthara, Ajay Devgn, Triptii Dimri and others. The list has actors from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Kamal Haasan is at number 54.

