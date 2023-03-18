Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with Child Star

Singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to venture into film direction with an upcoming documentary, which is tentatively titled Child Star. Through former child stars, the documentary aims to deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight. It will feature interviews with a number of former child stars, but their names are being kept under wraps for now. The documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu in 2024.
Demi Lovato said, “There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story. Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.” — TMS
